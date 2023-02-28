Marsai Martin Gleams in Metallic Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Creed III’ Los Angeles Premiere

The “Creed III” premiere turned into a star-studded affair as several famous faces made an appearance to support the sports drama film, which debuts in theaters on March 3.

Marsai Martin was among the many stars to attend the event held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., last night.

Marsai Martin attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The “Black-ish” actress commanded attention as she arrived in a gold and silver metallic gown from Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 couture collection. The shiny piece featured a halter neckline, risky cutouts at the center and knotted floor-length skirt that had a daring, thigh-high front slit.

Marsai Martin attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Taking things up a notch, the 18-year-old producer amped up her look with dangling statement earrings and diamond bracelets. Martin styled her boho knotless braids in a high bun and let the rest cascade on her shoulders.

Giving the look a boost, the “Fantasy Football” star completed her wardrobe with black platform sandals. The silhouette featured a chunky outsole, a thin strap across the toe and was set on a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

A closer look at Marsai Martin’s platform sandals at the Los Angeles premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Marsai Martin attends the “Creed III” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 27, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Creed III” hits theaters on March 3 and stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed. The story follows the heavyweight boxing champion as he continues to thrive in his career and family life, until a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson resurfaces and is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the Creed III Los Angeles premiere.