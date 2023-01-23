Marjorie Harvey Brings Dramatic Dressing to New Heights in Cutout Gown, Fur Coat & 5-Inch Heels With Steve Harvey on Private Jet

Marjorie Harvey looked elegant as she stepped out for date night with Steve Harvey.

Steve’s stylist Elly Karamoh shared a video of the couple on his Instagram this weekend, showing them inside of a private jet.

For her date night, Marjorie wore a black one-shoulder gown that featured an embellished cutout bodice and a draped skirt. She paired the dress with a dramatic black fur coat with elbow-length sleeves.

Marjorie opted for sparkling earrings, a bracelet and a diamond ring. She kept her honey blond locks in a side part style with soft curls framing her face that sported minimal makeup that featured a nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Courtney Kareem and hairstylist Kiyah Wright.

The mother of 7 completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The patent leather heels featured a pointed toe and a thin toe strap. The ankle strap of the sandals supported the towering height brought by the platform sole and the stiletto heel that was at least 5 inches tall.

Steve also had an all-black moment. The “Family Feud” host wore a black turtleneck shirt and paired it with a black velvet Tom Ford tuxedo that featured a floral embellishment on the left side of his jacket. The formal set is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. He accessorized with a pair of radiator sunglasses and a gold watch.

Steve completed his look with a pair of black patent leather dress shoes. The sleek silhouette featured a slip-on style and an almond toe. The shoes added a boost to the look with a heel that was about 1 inch tall.

We last saw the two dancing at the comedian’s 66th birthday celebration. It was a comfortable occasion as Marjorie was seen wearing a hoodie and combat boots and Steve was in a crewneck sweatshirt and white sweatpants.

