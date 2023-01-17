Marjorie Harvey Gets Romantic in Hoodie & Combat Boots for ‘Last Dance’ With Steve Harvey at His 66th Birthday Celebration

Marjorie Harvey gave an all-black outfit an edgy finish while celebrating her husband Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey’s birthday. Lori completed 26 years on Jan. 13, while Steve turned 66 on Jan. 17.

Over the weekend, Marjorie took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the festivities. The star uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her and Steve dancing on a colorful disco floor.

“I’ll always save the last dance for you Birthday Boy,” Marjorie wrote under the post.

Majorie was casually dressed for the event, wearing a black graphic hoodie that featured drawstrings and a front pouch pocket at the center. She teamed the pullover with sleek leggings. Marjorie simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and pinned some of her hair back and left the back out.

When it came down to the shoes, Marjorie tied her outfit together with a pair of combat boots. The silhouette was outlined with gold metallic detailing around the toe, near the pull tab and on the upper. The boots also had a chunky, square heel and rigged detailing for greater traction.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Steve looked cool and comfortable for the occasion. The award-winning comedian and actor donned a black crewneck sweatshirt with white sweatpants. The “Family Feud” host completed his outfit with fuzzy slippers.

Steve and Marjorie are known for having a chic style sense. The couple has worked with celebrity stylist Elly Karamoh and is prone to going viral for their fashion choices. The couple will likely coordinate their looks for events and appearances and typically gravitate towards labels like Balmain, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover Steve Harvey’s style evolution in the gallery.