Majorie Harvey Sky Dives in Nike Dunk Low ‘Panda’ Sneakers During Dubai Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Majorie Harvey, the mom of Lori Harvey and wife to Steve Harvey, shared a video of her latest trip on Instagram today. Marjorie took her sleek style to new heights as she sky-dived down to breathtaking heights in Dubai.

For her adventurous endeavor, Harvey wore a pair of black leggings and a crewneck sweatshirt.

Harvey styled the look with natural makeup, a casual ponytail and a slim pair of oval-shaped sunglasses.

When it came down to footwear, Harvey was sporting Nike’s dunk low retro “Black/White – Panda” sneakers. The style features a refined nostalgic design consisting of two wearable shades and leather uppers with a sleek lace-up silhouette. The footwear’s two-tone color scheme accentuates the sneakers’ clean lines. Developed by designer Peter Moore and responsible for the shoe’s easy transition from the hardwood to the street. Since their release, these Nike sneakers have been met with widespread acclaim and popularity.

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low “Panda.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

These classic shoes have been popping up everywhere and on everyone, from Kelly Rowland to NBA Star Luka Doncic’s Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes. In fact, in 2022, StockX stated that the Nike “Panda” Dunks” were their number one best-selling sneaker during Black Friday weekend.

When she isn’t leaping out of planes, Marjorie tends to gravitate towards glamorous looks. On a recent date night with husband and comedian Steve Harvey, she wore an elegant black one-shoulder gown with draped skirt and embellished cutout bodice. The comedian’s wife paired the dress with a nearly floor-length black, fur coat and elbow-length sleeves. For shoes, Harvey donned a pair of 5-inch, peep-toe platform stilettos.

The influencer’s footwear wardrobe contains a multitude of big-name designers including Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and many more.

