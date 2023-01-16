Lori Harvey Celebrates Birthday in Fierce Biker-Inspired Studded Louis Vuitton Boots With Mom Marjorie Harvey & Dad Steve Harvey

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to share birthday wishes for her daughter, Lori Harvey, and husband, Steve Harvey — Lori completed 26 years on Jan. 13, while Steve will be 65 on Jan. 17.

The photo showed the stylish family on a disco floor covered in colorful tiles with hundreds of disco balls hanging from the ceiling.

For the event, Lori wore a black coordinate set complete with a high collar top and high waist leggings. She paired the set with the Patti Wedge Boot from Louis Vuitton from the fashion house’s fall-winter 2021 show. The luxurious footwear is crafted from supple, grained goat leather and is said to be Nicolas Ghesquière’s reinterpretation of a biker jacket. The folded straps and engraved metal studs at the toes bring the motif to life.

Marjorie went for a more casual boot style for the festivity. She wore a pair of fitting over-the-knee boots with an oversized button-down shirt and a matching oversized blazer with edgy patches along the collar. Underneath, she wore simple black leggings that she coordinated with her Brixton hat. Over-the-knee boots offer up versatility and edge like no other silhouette, as seen on fashion lovers like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Mary J. Blige.

This mommy-daughter duo is known for their personal style. From the custom Michael Kors Collection gown Lori wore to the 2022 Met Gala to Marjorie’s pink Valentino moment during Paris Fashion Week, they are prone to going viral for their fashion choices. They have both worked with celebrity stylist Elly Karamoh who also works with the patriarch of the family, Steve Harvey. Altogether, this family is proof that a family that slays together stays together.

