Mariah Carey Poses in Black Catsuit & Towering Heels on Boat Ride

Mariah Carey continues to celebrate her birthday in style.

The hitmaker, who has been enjoying a luxury tropical getaway with her boyfriend and twins, turned 54 on March 27. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a sweet snap with her kids, as well as a fun music video, and she can be seen sporting a vibrant lime green bikini in both.

Then today, the “Fantasy” singer posted a clip on her Instagram Story, in which she is posing alongside a poster that reads, “I’m gonna need a bigger boat!” The short video shows her wearing a sleek black catsuit featuring long sleeves and a scooped neckline with a thick eyelet belt on top.

Mariah Carey poses for her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Instagram/MariahCarey

Carey accessorized the look with a pair of timeless black sunglasses, hoop earrings and several rings.

As for shoes, the five-time Grammy winner chose a style that should come as no surprise to anyone aware of Carey’s love for towering high heels. She opted for black leather peep-toe pumps set on a chunky platform with a sky-high block heel and an ankle strap fastening.

Mariah Carey poses for her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Instagram/MariahCarey

Over the years, the “We Belong Together” singer has become known for her glamorous style and an affinity for over-the-top pumps with bold platforms and soaring heels. No matter the occasion — she typically reaches for outrageous shoes with heels as tall as 5 to 6 inches — whether she’s going bowling or throwing out the first ceremonial pitch at a baseball game. Some of her favorite go-to designers include Alaïa, Saint Laurent, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin,

