×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mariah Carey Poses in Black Catsuit & Towering Heels on Boat Ride

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Onstage Style
Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Onstage Style
Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Onstage Style
Mariah Carey’s Glamorous Onstage Style
View Gallery 10 Images

Mariah Carey continues to celebrate her birthday in style.

The hitmaker, who has been enjoying a luxury tropical getaway with her boyfriend and twins, turned 54 on March 27. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a sweet snap with her kids, as well as a fun music video, and she can be seen sporting a vibrant lime green bikini in both.

Then today, the “Fantasy” singer posted a clip on her Instagram Story, in which she is posing alongside a poster that reads, “I’m gonna need a bigger boat!” The short video shows her wearing a sleek black catsuit featuring long sleeves and a scooped neckline with a thick eyelet belt on top.

mariah carey, black bodysuit, black platform shoes, peep-toe pumps, black pumps, black heels
Mariah Carey poses for her Instagram Story.
CREDIT: Instagram/MariahCarey

Carey accessorized the look with a pair of timeless black sunglasses, hoop earrings and several rings.

As for shoes, the five-time Grammy winner chose a style that should come as no surprise to anyone aware of Carey’s love for towering high heels. She opted for black leather peep-toe pumps set on a chunky platform with a sky-high block heel and an ankle strap fastening.

mariah carey, black bodysuit, black platform shoes, peep-toe pumps, black pumps, black heels
Mariah Carey poses for her Instagram Story.
CREDIT: Instagram/MariahCarey

Over the years, the “We Belong Together” singer has become known for her glamorous style and an affinity for over-the-top pumps with bold platforms and soaring heels. No matter the occasion — she typically reaches for outrageous shoes with heels as tall as 5 to 6 inches — whether she’s going bowling or throwing out the first ceremonial pitch at a baseball game. Some of her favorite go-to designers include Alaïa, Saint Laurent, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin,

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad