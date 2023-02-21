Mariah Carey Teams Up With Kim Kardashian in Louis Vuitton Boots for Mother-Daughter TikTok Duet With North West & Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian have teamed up for the ultimate mother-daughter TikTok video.

On Monday, Kardashian uploaded a video on the social media site, which sees her eldest daughter North West and Carey’s daughter Monroe Cannon performing a dance routine to Carey’s hit single, “It’s a Wrap.” Kardashian and Carey suddenly make an appearance towards the end and start singing into hairbrushes.

“Its a wrap! But never for us,” Kardashian wrote captioned the post.

Carey was casually dressed for the fun video. The certified “Songbird Supreme” wore a white cropped jacket with a simple top underneath. She teamed the pieces with black form-fitting latex pants.

Completing the Grammy Award-winning singer’s look was the Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boot. The style is revisited in a mix of materials, including suede calf leather, patent Monogram canvas and technical mesh for a sneaker-inspired look. This model’s sporty aesthetic is further highlighted by the padded collar, oversized tongue and rubber Louis Vuitton signature at the back. A 3.7-inch heel and treaded rubber outsole complete this design.

Kardashian looked cozy for the chill night at home. The Skims founder donned a black tank top with sweatpants and Yeezy slides.

North also looked cool and comfortable in an Aaliyah graphic T-shirt and white pants. Carey’s daughter Monroe Cannon sported a long-sleeve pale pink shirt and wide-leg denim jeans.

Carey is known for having an extravagant fashion sense, while also wearing pieces that are modern and classic. For years we’ve seen her in dramatic ball gowns and other flouncy dresses. She also favors slinky and edgy garments that are both chic and flirty, as well as slouchy designer T-shirts that speak to her brevity for staying up on the latest fashion trends. As for footwear, the dazzling diva has an affinity for height-staggering heels and stylish stilettos.

