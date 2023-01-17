Margot Robbie Brings Back the ’90s in Lace Versace Dress With Thigh-High Slit & Matching Sky-High Heels at ‘Babylon’ Australian Premiere

Margot Robbie attended the Australian premiere of “Babylon” at State Theatre yesterday in Sydney. The star showed out clad in a Versace dress, inspired by their spring 1995 collection.

The Australian actress was dressed elegantly. Her floor-length gown comprised of a strappy bodice and flowing skirt made of a shiny baby blue fabric. The dress was trimmed with a sparkling red lace that lined the bottom hem and a daring side slit that actively showed a spotlight on her height-boosting shoes.

Margot Robbie attended the Australian premiere of “Babylon” at State Theatre on January 16, 2023 in Sydney. CREDIT: Getty Images

Robbie sported platform sandal heels in pastel blue, coordinating with her dress. Her style featured satin uppers with platform soles and crossed-toe straps that offered a sturdy construction. The shoes also included stiletto-style heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, giving the celebrated thespian a height boost with a walkable base.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

“Babylon” follows the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers who face decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess in 1920s Hollywood. The star-studded cast includes Robbie who serves at the helm of the film, as well as Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire among others.

