Maren Morris is Sassy in Salmon Pink Latex Dress and Wraparound Heels on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Country music star Maren Morris made quite the impression on the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in this eye-catching ensemble.

Up on stage with “Drag Race” regulars Ts Madison, Michelle Visage, and, of course, RuPaul, Morris came prepared in just as dressed-up a look as her stage mates.

The “Chasing After You” singer wore a salmon pink latex dress that featured a curved neckline, a waist-snatching corset, and a high-slit. To balance out the flamboyant material of the dress, Morris kept her hair, nails, and makeup on the simple but glam side. Morris’s long brown locks were parted down the middle and styled in a sleek blowout and her nails were coated in a bright coral orange polish. The singer’s makeup consisted of a nude glossy lip, a bold, straight brow, a glowing complexion, and a brownish smokey eye and accessorized her look with a few silver statement rings. To go along with the tone of the dress, Morris donned a pair of pink, strappy wraparound heels with a see-through, mesh point toe. Overall, the outfit stayed true to Morris’ consistently girlishly glam approach to fashion.

When it comes to footwear selections, Morris’ taste runs the gambit. For red carpet and television appearances, the country singer will typically go with a sleek nude or black strappy heel or a pair of sparkling stilettos from designers including Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. In her more casual moments, you will typically find Morris in sportier footwear options like Nike sneakers or a pair of cowboy boots.