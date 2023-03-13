Maren Morris Goes Black in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Pointy Pumps at Elton John’s Oscar Party 2023

Maren Morris had an all-black moment as she attended Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 2023 Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday.

The “Chasing After You” singer wore a black Khaite one-shoulder gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a sporadic ruched design that created a floral embellishment at the center of the bodice.

Maren Morris attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Morris opted for silver-toned accessories with a sparkling ring and pair of dangle earrings. She kept her dark brown bob in a side-swept sleek style complimenting her bold makeup that featured a bright red lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist Laura Polko and makeup artist Diane Buzzetta.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that slimmed into a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall. The CMA Award-winning star often slips into show-stopping footwear like sparkling bow pumps or sleek sandals for a red carpet event.

Morris was dressed by Dani Michelle who can also be credited for the sheer plunging dress and clear sandals she wore to the Grammys last month. The stylist also works with other stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk.

The last time we saw the “Bones” singer was at the “Daisy Jones & The Six” premiere last month wearing a plunging dress and strappy gold sandals.

Other stars were in attendance at the fundraiser including Emma Watson, Lisa Rinna and Heidi Klum.

Elton John’s annual Oscars Viewing Party celebrates the year’s Academy Awards while raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which supports awareness and treatment for communities impacted by HIV and AIDS. Elton John, David Furnish, Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will take the stage at the event. The night will also feature a performance by musician Rina Sawayama.

PHOTOS: Elton John Oscars 2023 Viewing Party Photos