Maren Morris Glitters in Plunging Dress & Strappy Gold Sandals at ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Premiere

Maren Morris brought sparkling style with a daring twist to the “Daisy Jones & the Six” premiere in Los Angeles last night. The musical-drama series will officially debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.

Morris looked stunning while arriving at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning artist wore a glittery brown dress by Off-White. The piece featured a cutout on the shoulder, a plunging, deep V-neckline and long fitted sleeves.

Maren Morris attends the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the country music singer simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a collection a midi rings. Morris debuted a new hairstyle at the event, a blunt cut bob that was accented with blond highlights and curled face-framing bangs.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Make You Say” musician completed her look with a pair of a gold strappy sandals. The silhouette included a pointy outsole, thin straps that wrapped tightly around her ankle and was set on a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Maren Morris’ gold strappy sandals at the ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ premiere on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Maren Morris attends the premiere of “Daisy Jones & the Six” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Feb. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Image Press Agency/MEGA

Morris’ style is usually sharp and slick. The CMA Award-winning star often wears sleek cutout, sparkly and textured gowns for appearances by Julien MacDonald, Christian Siriano and Carolina Herrera. These are often paired with sleek or metallic-heeled sandals. Off-duty, she can also be seen in neutral cowboy and ankle boots.

