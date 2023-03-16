Maluma Styles Tailored Shorts With Garters & Gray Loafers for Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Maluma attended Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show yesterday in Miami.

The performer was sharply outfitted in a modernized suit comprised of a light gray vest with dark gray buttons that mimicked the look of a blazer.

Maluma attended Boss’ spring 2023 show on March 15, 2023, in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images

The star styled what appeared to be a gray sweater vest underneath the pseudo blazer and wore matching light gray shorts in a baggy pleated style. Maluma also sported a chain necklace fastened to a diamond-encrusted dog pendant and shaded his features with sunglasses featuring green-tinted lenses.

On his feet, Maluma stepped out in glossy dark gray leather loafers. Paired alongside light gray garters and knee socks, the style included eye-catching square toes, short stacked block heels and black soles. The casual pair acted to amplify Maluma’s ensemble, smartening up the look. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red-carpet events.

Related Demi Lovato Masters Monochrome Look in White Sheer Coat & Matching Sandals at Boss' Spring 2023 Miami Show Pamela Anderson Walks the Runway in Breezy Suit & Square-Toe Pumps at Boss' Spring 2023 Miami Show Natalia Bryant Embraces All-Black Dressing in Pencil Skirt & Loafers for Kobe Bryant's Hands & Footprints Placing Ceremony

A closer look at Maluma’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Chantaje” singer has stepped out of the acting and music industry to dip into fashion. He collaborated with Balmain on a collection and starred in a Versace campaign in 2021. He has also sat front row for the likes of Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Heron Preston over the past few seasons. Previously, he worked with brands including Dsquared2 and Pyer Moss on tour outfits and a performance look.

Boss showed its spring 2023 collection in Miami before a crowd of over 500 guests. The coveted German designer brand enlisted the help of some serious star power, making models of Pamela Anderson, superstar stylist Law Roach, Precious Lee, DJ Khaled and competitive Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini. Models, athletes and entertainers alike stormed down a catwalk made to look like water, evoking themes of transparency. The collection took inspiration from the city it was held in, focusing on duality and individuality in an ever-changing world.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity’s sat front row at Boss’ spring 2023 show in Miami.