Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles.

Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and a fascinator across her head.

(L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Completing Malti Marie’s look with silver boots by Christian Louboutin. The $350 style featured smooth leather booties in a metallic finish with shearling trim cuffs.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Priyanka donned a long-sleeve brown dress with a braided shoulder bag. The producer tied her outfit together with a pair of gray plaid pumps with polka dots all over and a brown pointed toe. The silhouette featured a stiletto heel elevating her outfit by at least 3 inches.

(L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas at the Jonas Brothers Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Nick was sharply suited for the occasion, wearing a cream and white striped suit. The singer completed the ensemble with a white button-down shirt. On his feet was a pair of chunky brown loafers.

