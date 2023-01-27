Malika Haqq Suits Up in Abstract Blazer & Pointy Pumps at ‘The 1619 Project’ Premiere

Malika Haqq brought colorful suiting to Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last night. The six-part docuseries is now available on the streaming platform. Other stars were in attendance including Jurnee Smollett, Oprah Winfrey, Van Jones and Tiffany Haddish.

The “Sky High” actress wore a black top and layered it with a white and black blazer that featured a colorful abstract pattern. She added matching trousers that featured a black waistband.

Malika Haqq attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Jan. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haqq opted for silver-toned accessories with a sparkling lariat necklace, two bracelets, a set of rings and a linked watch. She kept her ombré hair in a crimped style. She paired the look with minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The “Dash Dolls” star completed the look with a pair of black pumps. The leather heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a gold stiletto heel that was at least 3 inches tall.

Malika Haqq attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere Event for Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Jan. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The television personality has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry over the years. She has collaborated with many brands like Naked Wardrobe and Pretty Little Thing.

For red carpet appearances, Haqq often favors barely there sandals or pointed-toe pumps like the ones she wore to this event. When off-duty, she gravitates towards neutral-toned sneakers like Nike Air Force 1s and Adidas Superstar shoes. Her shoe closet is filled with top labels like Christian Dior, Gucci and Christian Louboutin.

PHOTOS: 33 Female Celebrities Looking Boss in Power Pantsuits