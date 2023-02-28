Maisie Williams Goes Goth in Towering Gladiator Pumps at Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Maisie Williams attended Dior’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Dressed in Dior from head to toe, Williams wore a gothic lolita look that was all-black and frilly. The “Game of Thrones” actress was outfitted in a black corset minidress with structured boning and a puffy bubble hemmed high-waisted skirt adorned with dainty bow detailing.

Maisie Williams attends Dior’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The dress was worn underneath a black zip-up fleece vest that gave Williams’ look a cozy vibe.

On her feet, Williams sported a daring pair of sky-high black platform pumps that added a significant boost to the celebrated thespian’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick, rounded toes and towering block heels standing at 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Maisie Williams’ shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The style was similar to that of a gladiator sandal, featuring multiple straps fastened in place with silver buckles. Each strap traveled up the legs on after another for a drastic knee-high construction. Williams is a lover of platforms and has worn them on many occasions.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

Maisie Williams attends Dior’s fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images