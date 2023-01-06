Madonna Styles Lug-Sole Boots & Vintage Cowboy Hat With Son David Banda in Malawi

Madonna spent some time in Malawi, Africa, giving back to the community with her non-profit charity organization, Raising Malawi. The singer founded the company back in 2006 to support orphans and vulnerable children in the area with critical resources including education, medical care, food and shelter, and psychosocial support.

The “Material Girl” singer shared a few photos of her trip to her Instagram Story. The images saw Madonna in a green and yellow floral button-down top. She layered the top with an olive green jacket that had matching buttons and silver-toned zipper fastening. The singer added a lengthy black puffer vest to the look. She paired the tops with olive green capri joggers.

Madonna and her son, David Bonda, in Malawi, Africa on Jan. 5, 2023.

Madonna accessorized with a crossbody phone purse that featured gold hardware and a cream-colored graphic tote bag. She added silver earrings and round blackout sunglasses. She also threw on an olive green vintage cowboy hat with black embroidering.

The singer completed the look with a pair of brown suede lug-sole boots. The style featured a lace-up closure with a crisscross buckled detail. The shoes had a fitted silhouette that was finished with an almond toe. The boots brought slight height to the look with a block heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Madonna was pictured with her son, David Bonda. The 17-year-old was seen wearing a lavender hoodie and khaki cargo pants. He matched his mother holding the same beige tote bag and a black crossbody bag. He added to his accessories with a set of rings and brown round sunglasses. He completed his look with a pair of brown leather loafers. The sleek silhouette featured a slip-on look and an almond toe.

When the Queen of Pop isn’t giving back to the community, she usually involves herself in the fashion industry. Throughout the years, she has acted as the face of many luxury brands including Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Dolce & Gabbana.

