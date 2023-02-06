Madonna Soars in 7-Inch Heels With Fitted Blazer & Pleated Maxi Skirt at Grammy Awards 2023

Madonna made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The Queen of Pop appeared onstage at the Crypto.com arena to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who later hit the stage to perform their hit single, “Unholy.”

Madonna gave her sharp style a towering boost for the annual ceremony. The “Material Girl” singer donned a black button-down blazer that featured a structured collar, corseted bodice and side slant pockets. Underneath, the award-winning entertainer wore a white button-down shirt, tie and long black pleated maxi skirt.

Madonna appears onstage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Madonna styled her in two braided ponytails that were pinned up. She let two strands of her braids frame her face. For glam, the “Frozen on Fire” artist went with a soft smokey eye and neutral matte pout.

Taking things up a notch, Madonna elevated her ensemble with a set of dark blue sky-high heels. The silhouette had a chunky outsole, and strappy accents on the instep and sat on a stacked 7-inch block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and Lizzo

