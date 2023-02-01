Madonna Gets Edgy in Corset & Fishnet Top With Balenciaga X Crocs Clogs

Madonna posed for an impromptu photoshoot, sharing the images from the shoot over on her Instagram Story yesterday. The “Hung Up” songstress was clad in striking edgy wear while asking her followers if she should add new dates to her upcoming world tour.

Madonna via her Instagram Story posted on Jan. 31st, 2023. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The hitmaker was sat on a bathroom floor before a clawfoot tub wearing a black corset top layered over a long sleeve fishnet crop top. On bottom, the performer sported high-waisted micro shorts, also in black.

For the final touches, Madonna shrugged on sheer black knee-high socks and a camouflage Yankees cap with the baseball teams logo bedazzled glamorously. Bringing on the bling, Madonna also wore a plethora of necklaces for a maximalist effect.

Madonna via her Instagram Story posted on Jan. 31st, 2023. CREDIT: via Instagram

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, acting as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear often consists of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Madonna via her Instagram Story posted on Jan. 31st, 2023. CREDIT: via Instagram

To further elevate her ensemble, the “Material Girl” songstress completed her look with the Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. As part of Balenciaga’s spring 2022 collection, the chunky black rubber clogs featured rounded toes and perforated uppers with ridged platform soles. Completing the set were silver nail head-shaped accents and nameplates embossed with Balenciaga lettering for a grungy edge.

Balenciaga x Crocs clog. CREDIT: via Farfetch

Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

