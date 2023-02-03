Madison Beer Celebrates Spotify’s Best New Artists in Black Minidress & Strappy Sandals

Madison Beer went with a monochromatic look for her latest outing.

The “Baby” singer hit Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party on Thursday night in West Hollywood. She was joined by many other familiar faces, like Sabrina Carpenter, Machine Gun Kelly, Anitta and more.

To the event, Beer donned a black latex minidress. Her off-the-shoulder dress was comprised of ruched latex and featured a long sash on the right side. Beer accessorized with drop earrings as well as a bracelet.

Beer attends the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party on Feb. 02 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Beer added a touch of shimmer with her shoes. She wore black strappy heels to the party, with a thin toe strap as well as an ankle and heel strap for support. The metallic sandals featured a thin stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches in height. The shoes worked well with Beer’s dress due to the similar shiny material, without looking too coordinated.

A closer look at Beer’s sandals. CREDIT: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

While she pulls off glamorous looks on the red carpet, Beer’s everyday style leans more on the relaxed side. Her outfit rotation includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Wrangler, Converse and more. On top of her own personal fashion taste, the “Life Support” singer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, ASOS and Missguided.

