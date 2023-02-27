Madison Beer Celebrates Eladay’s Launch in Leather Jacket, Baggy Jeans & Ugg Boots

Madison Beer took a casual approach to her latest event.

The “Baby” singer hit the launch party for Influencer Natalie Noel’s fashion brand Eladay on Sunday in Los Angeles. The party, held at Grandmaster Recorders, also featured guests like David Dobrik and Todd Smith.

To the event, Beer layered up in a black oversized leather jacket over a striped cropped cardigan with shades of yellow and blue intertwined. She wore a white crop top under the sweater and added light blue mid-rise baggy jeans to the ensemble. Beer accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace. She also carried a white purse.

Beer attends the launch party for Influencer Natalie Noel’s fashion brand “eladay” in LA on Feb. 26. CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The singer kept the laid-back feel of the outfit with her shoes. She wore brown suede Uggs. The shoes featured a rounded toe and sheepskin lining. The brand is a popular choice among celebrities, regarded for its comfortable shoes and athleisure by stars including Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale and Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.

A closer look at Beer’s shoes. CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

While she pulls off glamorous looks on the red carpet, Beer’s everyday style leans more on the relaxed side. Her outfit rotation includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Wrangler, Converse and more. On top of her own personal fashion taste, the “Life Support” singer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, ASOS and Missguided.

