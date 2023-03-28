×
Madison Beer Goes Bold in Silver Cutout Minidress & Strappy Sandals at iHeartRadio Awards 2023

By Tara Larson
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
Madison Beer dazzled at her latest award show. The singer hit the red carpet ahead of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night in Los Angeles. She was joined by many other familiar faces in the music industry like Doja Cat, H.E.R., Taylor Swift and more.

On the red carpet, Beer wore a shimmery silver look. She donned a minidress from Paco Rabanne’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection that featured silver grommets covering the garment with a sheer bodice. Beer accessorized with large silver earrings and a few rings.

madison beer, iheartradio awards, 2023, silver dress, mini dress, chainmail, metallic, silver strappy heels, paco rabanne
Beer attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in LA on March 27.
CREDIT: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The “Baby” musician opted for a pair of matching sandals to round out her red carpet look. She wore Stuart Weitzman sandals with thin straps around the ankles and toes and a thin heel reaching at least 4 inches.

Later in the evening, Beer changed into a different look to hit the stage alongside country singer Jordan Davis. She wore a dark gray plaid strapless minidress with matching arm warmers. Beer added black sheer tights under the dress and completed the look with a pair of black platform strappy sandals. Her Gianvito Rossi Holly Lace-Up heels reached at least 6 inches with the thick platform base.

madison beer, iheartradio awards, 2023, gray plaid, mini dress, tights, platforms
Beer poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Press Room in LA on March 27.
CREDIT: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

