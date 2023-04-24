Madison Beer Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Set & Dr. Marten Loafers on ‘Good Morning America’

Madison Beer made a preppy statement as she was spotted outside “Good Morning America” in New York on Monday. The appearance on the talk show is the first stop on the singer’s book tour for her new memoir, “The Half of It,” which talks about her past decade in the spotlight. The book will be available for purchase starting on April 25.

The “Reckless” singer wore a brown Guizio plaid set that featured a vest and matching blazer. She paired it with a miniskirt with a button closure and an inverted pleated look along the hemline. The set is a part of the designer’s Work Capsule collection with Ssense. She finished the set with a pair of sheer black stockings.

Madison Beer is seen outside “Good Morning America” on April 24, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Beer accessorized the look with oversized gold hoops, a band, and a pendant necklace. She also added a pair of black rectangle sunglasses and a leather tote bag. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

The singer completed the look by slipping on a pair of black Dr. Marten loafers. The patent leather silhouette had a slip-on design decorated with tassels that sat right on the top of the shoe. The brand’s loafers have a chunky look which has become a favorite among stars like Kendall Jenner and Olivia Rodrigo.

Madison Beer is seen outside “Good Morning America” on April 24, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Beer has been favoring the slip-on style lately. She was last seen walking the streets of New York pairing the shiny black loafers with a light blue cutout blazer mini dress.

The “Selfish” singer has always been a leading figure in the fashion realm. Her everyday style has awarded front-row seats at major fashion shows for top labels like Off-White and Ralph & Russo. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like American Eagle, ASOS and Missguided.