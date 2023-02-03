Madelyn Cline Gives Power Suit a Daring Twist With Gold Chain Top & Mesh Pumps at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Madelyn Cline attended a Stella McCartney x Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles. Joined by her “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” co-star Kate Hudson and McCartney herself, Cline brought her style A-game in a sharp menswear-inspired power suit.

Cline’s sharp ensemble was comprised of an oversized double-breasted blazer jacket in gray which she paired with extra baggy pleated trousers, also in gray. Underneath her blazer sat gold chain body jewelry that brought an edgy aspect to her ensemble.

Actress Kate Hudson, designer Stella McCartney and actress Madelyn Cline arrive for the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Madelyn Cline attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Speaking of footwear, although they were hard to see, the model sported unique mesh pumps featuring a see-through construction with beige mesh uppers, leather outsoles, rounded toes and 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels.

Madelyn Cline attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Madelyn Cline’s star is quickly on the rise, thanks to leading roles in Netflix’s thriller film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and adventure series “Outer Banks.” Cline’s style has transitioned through more glamour-focused dressing on the red carpet, varying from punchy hues and bodycon silhouettes into more mature, elegant ensembles accented by neutral tones, smooth textures and embellishments from brands including Versace and Alexandre Vauthier. Off-duty, Cline has also varied her style, incorporating boots into her regular rotation of low-top sneakers and sandals from Birkenstock, Vans and Rothy’s.

Stella McCartney hosted a party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, Muna and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

