Mackenzie Porter Shines in Blue Cutout Top, Dramatic Cape & Heels at ACM Awards 2023

Mackenzie Porter had a sparkling moment as she walked the carpet at the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards on Thursday.

The “Chasing Tornadoes” singer wore a royal blue sequin-embellished set that featured a cutout crop top and a pair of high-waisted pants. She layered the pieces with a matching floor-length cape that featured structured shoulders and a satin lining.

Mackenzie Porter attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards. CREDIT: Academy Of Country Music Awards

Porter accessorized the look with an assortment of sparkling gold rings and a pair of oversized studs that had a blue sapphire gemstone in the center. She kept her bright blond hair in a side-parted sleek style with her hair tucked behind her ears bringing attention to her subtle makeup that featured a nude pink lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Isabella Rosalen and hair stylist Jerry Tyler.

Unfortunately, the country singer’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of royal blue pointed-toe pumps. The singer often gravitates towards stiletto-heeled pumps or sandals for red-carpet appearances.

Mackenzie Porter attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards. CREDIT: Academy Of Country Music Awards

Porter was dressed by Krista Roser who can also be credited for the blue Balenciaga gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels she wore to the CMA Awards last November. The Nashville-based stylist also works with other country stars like Jelly Roll, Ashley Cooke, and Colbie Caillat.

The “These Days” singer is nominated tonight in the Music Event of the Year category with Dustin Lynch for their song “Thinking ‘Bout You.” She is also set to take the stage to present one of tonight’s awards.

Mackenzie Porter attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards. CREDIT: Academy Of Country Music Awards

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

