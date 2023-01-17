Machine Gun Kelly Channels Jules’ Makeup from ‘Euphoria’ & Goes Viral in Chrome Dolce & Gabbana Jacket With Pointy Shoes

Machine Gun Kelly shared a slideshow of images on Instagram yesterday from his trip to Milan, where he attended Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2023 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week. The singer went viral with his metallic look and his makeup, which was inspired by Jules from HBO Max’s “Euphoria,” played by Hunter Schafer.

“I call this: if Jules from euphoria went to Milan,” he wrote. Just like Jules, MGK sported bold graphic makeup.

Kelly’s ensemble centered around statement-making pieces like a silver embossed blazer jacket. In a similarly silver outfit, the songwriter wore a D&G corset top featuring a mirrored plaque with the brand’s logo sprawled across it layered underneath a long chrome coat with a futuristic pattern.

On bottom, the performer wore metallic embossed trousers that sat low on Kelly’s hips. He accessorized with armored jewelry.

As for footwear, Kelly donned a pair of black leather shoes with a pointy silhouette. The style is also part of Dolce & Gabbana’s new collection, which had “Essenza,” Italian for Essence, as the theme.

Social media users made a few negative comments about Kelly’s look. The rocker clapped back on Twitter saying “you can’t make comments about my style when you have none.”

Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist through his work with Ballheim. The “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures, hailing from brands including Dolce & Gabbana. However, no matter how bright or dark the vibe, the musician has always maintained a devil-may-care mentality towards footwear in a range of sharp, lace-up or colorful loafers, brogues and boots from the likes of Berluti, Dr. Martens and more top brands.

