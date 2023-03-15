Lucy Liu Shines in Metallic Dress & 5-Inch Heels at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Los Angeles Premiere

Lucy Liu dazzled at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday in Los Angeles. In this new superhero film, the actress is joined by Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler.

Held at the Regency Village Theatre, Liu joined her co-stars at the premiere’s whimsical pre-party that brought the film to life with an immersive experience complete with arcade games, food inspired by Shazam’s Philadelphia hometown and Casamigos drinks.

Liu posed on the red carpet with Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam, wearing a gold-covered dress.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star dress featured a white chiffon off-the-shoulder top and sleeves, and a floral brocaded skirt that was longer on the sides. Liu’s ensemble was finished with a gold clutch and a pair of diamond hoop earrings.

Lucy Liu and Zachary Levi attend the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam 2” at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Liu added even more shine to her outfit with a pair of metallic platform sandals by Aquazzura. The $1,095 style is the Scallop Bicolor Sandals and it features a double wraparound ankle strap, snake-embossed and metallic leather with scalloped edges uppers, square 5-inch-high heels and a platform on the front for added stability. Liu previously wore the same shoes for “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” Toronto premiere.

Lucy Liu attends the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam 2” at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress has also worn this pair before combined with a pair of shorts, as part of the wardrobe her stylist Sarah Slutsky has curated for the promotion tour of this movie.

Aquazzura Scallop Sandals in gold and silver. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

The actress’s style is smart casual and classic on and off the red carpet. She doesn’t shy away from trying different silhouettes, styles, and brands but when it comes to footwear she seems to have a clear preference for platforms. Whether it is sandals, peep toes, or boots, Liu almost always tops off her looks adding a pair of platform shoes from brands like Altuzarra, Jimmy Choo or Stuart Weitzman.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is an action-adventure film that follows Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) and his fellow foster kids who have bestowed the powers of the gods that transform them into adult superheroes. The team battles a vengeful trio of ancient gods who arrive on Earth in search of the magic that was stolen from them in ancient times. The movie hits theaters on March 17 and features an all-star cast including Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

