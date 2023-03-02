Lucy Liu Elevates Classic Black Dress With Jimmy Choo Heels at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Photo Call in Rome

Lucy Liu made an elegant arrival at the Rome photo call of her latest movie “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” this Thursday. She attended the event alongside her co-stars Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler and Zachary Levi.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star posed for the photographers in front of the Colosseum wearing a black lantern-sleeve midi dress she accessorized with a Tom Ford belt that featured Ford’s “T” logo in gold.

Lucy Liu attends the photo call for “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” at Palazzo Manfredi on March 02, 2023, in Rome. CREDIT: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

When it came to beauty, the actress added a pop of color to her sober look adding an extra touch of rosy blush on the cheekbones, and kept her hair straight and parted in the middle. She included a sparkling detail to the outfit with a matching manicure and pedicure in a glittery silver tone.

Lucy Liu attends the photocall for “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” at Palazzo Manfredi on March 02, 2023, in Rome. CREDIT: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

For footwear, Liu opted for a pair of black Jimmy Choo ‘s Mionne 120 suede platform sandals with the brand’s signature crystal-embellished buckle. The $1,050 style also features 4.7-inch block heels and wide ankle straps.

Jimmy Choo’s Mionne 120 sandals. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

Liu is currently embarked on the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” international press tour that started last week in Beverly Hills, Calif. During this promotion, she’s been working with Hollywood stylist Sarah Slutsky, who also dresses co-star Rachel Zegler and other celebrities like Jessica Renee Williams and Katrina Lenk.