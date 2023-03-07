Lucy Liu Goes for Gold in 6-Inch Heels & Yellow Slit Skirt at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Screening

Lucy Liu brought a bright look to her latest red carpet.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star attended a special UK screening of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” on Tuesday in London. The actress’ new superhero film, which also stars Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler, will be released on March 17.

To the screening, Liu wore a yellow two-piece set. Her top featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with large ruffles and a corset underneath the folds. The matching skirt featured a train and a slit up the right leg. Liu pulled her hair up and accessorized with gold earrings, rings and a shiny metallic gold bag with a sparkly chain.

Liu attends the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” UK Special Screening in London on March 7. CREDIT: Mike Marsland

The actress slipped into a pair of golden heels to complete the formal look. She wore peep-toe heels with thick straps across the toes and a thin strap around the ankle for extra support. The shoes featured a platform base as well as a block heel that reached at least 6 inches.

Liu attends the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” UK Special Screening in London on March 7. CREDIT: tuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros

When it comes to shoes, Liu opts for classic and edgy pairs. The actress can be seen in neutral-toned strappy sandals and platforms on the red carpet — occasionally featuring details like lace, studs and chains — from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Her footwear also encompasses neutral pointed and platform pumps from luxury labels like Saint Laurent.

Outside of footwear, Liu is a longtime supporter of the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Burch, Edun, Christian Siriano, Valentino and Herve Leger during Fashion Month. She’s also served as a campaign star for Bruno Magli, Alexander Wang and the Ritz-Carlton hotel line over the years.