Lucy Liu Shines Bright in Ombre Tuxedo Fringe Dress & Metallic Louboutin Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Tour

Lucy Liumade a striking appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a vibrant look. The thespian dished on her role in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” her son’s reaction to meeting Helen Mirren, and her thoughts on Drew Barrymore’s comments about the possibility of “Charlie’s Angels 3.”

The mommy mogul dressed up in Bach Mai’s “Wysteria” ombre clear paillette fringe tailored gilet with peak lapels from the Resort 2023 collection. The gracious movement of the fringe and the effortless color combination created an undeniable illusion. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail to let the dress shine bright. In the same light, her makeup remained classic and glamorous. Liu accessorized with diamond cuff earrings and matching diamond rings.

Actress Lucy Liu during an interview on March 10. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

On her feet, she selected metallic strappy sandals from Christian Louboutin, complete with a towering stiletto heel. The classic silhouette ever so perfectly matched the vibe of the look. This pair had a platform at the base and was set on a rounded toe that elevated the outfit even more. Paris Texas, Gia Borghini, Gucci and Versace have all curated their own takes on this trend that is clearly here to stay.

Liu’s shoe philosophy: classic and edgy. The actress can be seen in neutral-toned strappy sandals and platforms on the red carpet — occasionally featuring details like lace, studs, and chains — from top brands, including Jimmy Choo, Casadei, and Nicholas Kirkwood. Her footwear also encompasses neutral pointed and platform pumps from luxury labels like Saint Laurent.

Actress Lucy Liu during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 10. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Outside of footwear, Liu is a longtime supporter of the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Burch, Edun, Christian Siriano, Valentino, and Herve Leger during Fashion Month. She’s also served as a campaign star for Bruno Magli, Alexander Wang, and the Ritz-Carlton hotel line over the years.

PHOTOS: Christian Louboutin’s 30th Anniversary Collection: Boots, Loafers and Sky-High Heels