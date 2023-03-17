Lucy Liu Elevates Duster Coat With Striped Colorful Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘Good Morning America’

Lucy Liu gave a colorful ensemble a towering boost while appearing on “Good Morning America” in New York City today. The award-winning actress has been making rounds to promote her new film, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which hit theaters on March 17.

Liu looked effortlessly chic for the morning talk show. The “Charlie’s Angels” star arrived wearing a floor-length gray coat. The piece featured a wide dramatic collar and was streamlined with gold rectangle buttons at the center.

Lucy Liu arrives at “Good Morning America” on March 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Lucy Liu arrives at “Good Morning America” on March 16, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Underneath, Liu layered the outerwear with a multi-colored striped knee-length dress. The garment peaked out in between her coat and seemingly included a billowy pleated skirt. To further elevate the moment, she accessorized with dark shades, a small pink bucket bag and a few midi rings.

Related Kate Upton Flexes Her Feet & Shows 'A Lot of Skin' for Poolside Coverage Willow Smith Gives Grunge Style a Y2K Twist in Jimi Hendrix Graphic T-Shirt & Checkered Vans on 'The Allison Hagendorf Show' 'Top Chef' Season 20 Lookbook: Padma Lakshmi Slips on Staud Cutout Dress & Polka Dot Pumps

Completing Liu’s look was a pair of red satin platform sandals. The shiny style featured a thick strap across the toe, a chunky outsole and sat atop a thick rectangle heel of 6 inches.

A closer look at Lucy Liu’s platform sandals at “Good Morning America” on March 16, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Lucy Liu arrives at “Good Morning America” on March 16, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Liu opts for classic and edgy pairs. The actress can be seen in neutral-toned strappy sandals and platforms on the red carpet — occasionally featuring details like lace, studs and chains — from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Her footwear also encompasses neutral pointed and platform pumps from luxury labels like Saint Laurent.

Outside of footwear, Liu is a longtime supporter of the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Burch, Edun, Christian Siriano, Valentino and Herve Leger during Fashion Month. She’s also served as a campaign star for Bruno Magli, Alexander Wang and the Ritz-Carlton hotel line over the years.