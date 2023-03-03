×
Lucy Liu Welcomes Spring Early in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & 5-Inch Heels at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Rome Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
“Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” Premiere
Carolina Herrera Resort 2023 Collection
Carolina Herrera Resort 2023 Collection
Carolina Herrera Resort 2023 Collection
Carolina Herrera Resort 2023 Collection
Lucy Liu brought the flowers to the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” premiere in Rome this Friday.

The “Charlie’s Angels” alum stood out in a striking marigold dress featuring a whimsical floral print and a flouncy tulle skirt that showed off her shoes. The ensemble is part of Carolina Herrera‘s spring 2023 collection.

Lucy Liu attends the premiere of "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at The Space Cinema Moderno on March 03, 2023 in Rome, Italy, aquazzura platform pumps, Aquazzura Scallop Metallic Leather Platform Ankle-Strap Sandals
Lucy Liu hits the red carpet in a flamboyant look at the premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in Rome, Italy.
CREDIT: WireImage

Liu styled the flamboyant dress with a pair of two-tone silver and gold platform sandals boasting snake embossed and smooth metallic leather uppers. Made in Italy, the peep-toe pumps, which fasten at the ankle via a delicate wraparound strap, are courtesy of Aquazzura. The style features 5-inch block heels.

Lucy Liu wears silver and gold metallic pumps, peep-toe pumps, strappy pumps, red carpet, red carpet style, lucy liu red carpet style, Aquazzura Scallop Metallic Leather Platform Ankle-Strap Sandals
A closer look at Lucy Liu wearing strappy, silver and gold metallic pumps featuring a platform and peep-toe.
CREDIT: WireImage

Liu actually wore the exact statement style to a photo call for the film in Hollywood last week. Her Instagram also shows her wearing the same pair on multiple other occasions in the recent past.

Lucy Liu attends the premiere for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at The Space Cinema Moderno on March 03, 2023 in Rome, Italy.
Lucy Liu is seen playing with her dress on the red carpet at the Rome premiere of “Shazam! Fury f The Gods.”
CREDIT: MEGA

In addition to Aquazzura, the 54-year-old actress favors iconic shoe brands like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Roger Vivier when getting dressed up. Casually, Liu has been known to reach for styles from brands like Nike and Tamara Mellon.

Lucy Liu, tank top, shorts, brown shorts, belted shorts, Shazam!, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, heels, high heels, metallic heels, peep toe heels, platforms, platform heels, platform sandals, gold sandals, silver sandals, West Hollywood
Lucy Liu attends the photo call for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Getty Images

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” hit theaters on March 17.

