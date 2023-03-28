Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Barroso Elevates Little Black Dress With Shiny Pumps at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles With Daughters

Luciana Barroso attended the “Air” world premiere in Los Angeles to support her husband Matt Damon, who plays Sonny Vaccaro in the film. Barroso also brought along their three daughters, Isabella, Gia and Stella. The family coordinated their ensembles, going for a sleek and formal dress code.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon with their daughters at the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Barroso was outfitted in a black long-sleeved gown featuring intricate draping and a daring leg-climbing side slit that further diversified the former bartender’s silhouette. She wore her floor-length gown overtop a pair of sheer black leggings, providing the Argentinian star with extra coverage.

On the accessories front, Barroso carried a black Saint Laurent rectangular clutch with gold hardware detailing shaped like the brand’s logo worn with large matching metallic hoops. As for her hair, Barroso styled her lengthy brown tresses parted down the middle and straightened in a no-fuss style.

On her feet, Barroso opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of matt black pointed-toe pumps that gave her look a substantial boost. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The style is commonplace in many celebrities’ shoe line-ups.

A closer look at the Damon families shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Barroso and Damon’s children wore floral dresses in varying lengths and styles worn alongside casual accessories and black footwear that ranged from heels to Dr. Martens. Damon wore all-black with shiny leather Dr. Martens oxfords.

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon with their daughters at the world premiere of “Air” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

