×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lori Harvey Goes Bold in Black YSL Strappy Heels and Cutout Dress for Birthday Celebration

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Nicole Kirichanskaya

Nicole Kirichanskaya

More Stories By Nicole

View All
Lori Harvey Arrives At The Fleur Room At Tavo To Enjoy Her Birthday Party
Lori Harvey at the Tom Ford Fashion Show
Lori Harvey Out In New York City
Lori Harvey at the Michael Kors Fashion Show
Lori Harvey at the Fendi 25th Anniversary Baguette Show
View Gallery 9 Images

Lori Harvey’s lived her best life on Friday night as she celebrated her 26th birthday at one of West Hollywood’s hottest restaurants, LAVO Ristorante, in an ultra-chic black ensemble.

Lori Harvey enjoys birthday eating with friends for her birthday party in LA. Pictured: Lori Harvey Ref: SPL5514899 140123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lori Harvey arrived to LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood on Jan. 13 for birthday celebration. Credit: Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com
CREDIT: Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com

The socialite wore a black midi dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline and two strategically placed cutouts, one over her chest and the other over her shoulder, from The Attico.  Harvey styled the LBD minimally with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a yellow gold Cartier Panthère ring. To round out the look, Harvey paired the dress with YSL’s Gloria sandals. The heeled sandals were layered over in a black crepe satin, aside from the strap crossed over Harvey’s toes, with were studded with rectangular rhinestones. These party-girl-ready pair of shoes currently retail for $1,190 on YSL’s website.

Lori Harvey enjoys birthday eating with friends for her birthday party in LA. Pictured: Lori Harvey Ref: SPL5514899 140123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lori Harvey donning black YSL Gloria sandals with rectangular rhinestones. Credit: Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com
CREDIT: Wil Roberts / SplashNews.com

Harvey celebrated the evening amongst other A-List celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, and her new beau British actor Damson Idris. The two became Instagram official when Harvey was spotted on Idris’ Instagram Story, with the actor captioning the post “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

Harvey is one of the fashion/beauty industry’s biggest It-Girls and you can definitely see her status displayed through her footwear closet. The entrepreneur’s footwear choices range from big-name sneaker brands like Yeezy and Nike to sky-high heels from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana and many, many more. Harvey has been making a name for herself in the fashion and beauty industries with the launch of her skincare brand SKN by LH and partnerships with brands  like Sephora and Pretty Little Thing.

PHOTOS: Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad