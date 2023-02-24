Lori Harvey Shares Rio de Janeiro Memories in Thong Sandals & Low-Rise Jeans

Lori Harvey is reminiscing on the fun times she had when visiting Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for New Year’s Eve in December.

The SKN by LH founder posted a carousel of photos during a trip to the tropical place, as Brazil celebrates its Carnival week. Harvey’s photos included a myriad of experiences and looks.

In the cover photo, she’s seen in a cropped white top and oversized khaki cargo pants as she stands barefoot in the ocean. She went without makeup and styled her hair in knotless boho braids.

Further along in the slideshow, you can see the entrepreneur sitting pretty with her friend and Jordanian-Romanian fashion designer Amina Muaddi. The two posed in white minidresses and strappy sandals, which is a staple for Muaddi’s growing shoe empire.

The Memphis native took to her story to share more photos from her trip. She kept the minimalist approach with a cropped white top and low-rise dark denim jeans that she coupled with a white mini bag that she wore over her shoulder. Harvey also accessorized with tiny black sunglasses to complete the cool girl motif.

On her feet, she kicked back in a pair of Chanel’s Padded Pool thong sandals. Crafted of soft padded lambskin leather, this ultra-stylish pair of thong sandals feature a small black Chanel CC logo and a leather sole. Other fashion lovers like Alicia Keys and Ashley Graham have been seen donning the versatile shoe style.

Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing. The IMG model’s closet is filled with pieces from designer labels like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

