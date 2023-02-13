Lori Harvey Gives Canadian Tuxedo Sleek Upgrade With Wrap-Around Sandals at Michaelob Ultra & Netflix’s Super Bowl Party

Lori Harvey gave a traditional denim ensemble a sleek upgrade while attending Michaelob Ultra and Netflix’s “Full Swing” premiere on Feb. 11. The event also celebrated the Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Ariz.

Harvey was one of the many stars to attend the sports affair. The skincare entrepreneur and model arrived wearing a coordinating denim outfit by Celine. Harvey’s look included Celine’s Denim Trucker Jacket and Polly Jeans. She complemented the pieces with a fitted turtleneck top and a vintage Chanel blue stone logo necklace.

Lori Harvey attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix’s “Full Swing” premiere & Super Bowl after-party on Feb. 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA

The SKN by LH founder parted her fresh blunt-cut bob in the middle and styled it straight. As for makeup, Harvey with soft, subtle glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the media personality’s wardrobe was Femme LA’s Luce Minimale Lace-Up Sienna Sandals. The Luce Minimale is anchored by a sleek spiked 3.9-inch stiletto heel and adorned in buttery vegan leather with wraparound lace-ups.

La Femme's Luce 100 Minimale - Sienna CREDIT: Femme LA

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana and partnering with brands like Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

The Super Bowl LVI took place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. The highly-anticipated football game featured a Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, as well as a national anthem performance by Chris Stapleton. The event also included Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as Babyface performing “America the Beautiful.”

