Lori Harvey Upgrades Athleisure Style With Pullover Sweatshirt, Prada Bucket Hat & Knee-High Lug Sole Boots

Lori Harvey returned to her cozy street style after enjoying a romantic tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos with her boyfriend Damson Idris.

On Tuesday, the SKN by LH creator was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles. Harvey looked cool and casual for the outing, sporting a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and oversized billowing sleeves.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Harvey teamed her top with fitted Wolford leggings. The model complemented her attire with Celine cat-eye sunglasses, thin hoop earrings and a half moon bag by The Row. She covered her short tresses with a black Prada bucket hat and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Related Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Beach Style in Bikini, Sandals & Colorful Crochet Dress on Turks and Caicos Vacation With Boyfriend Damson Idris Mariah Carey Elevates Motocross-inspired Leather Pants With 5-Inch Heels Lori Harvey Brings Romantic & Sheer Details to Resortwear in Casablanca Cutout Dress With Sandals on Yacht

Giving her outfit a slick finish, Harvey slipped into a pair of knee-high leather boots by Rick Owens. Displaying Rick Owens’ edgy aesthetic, these knee-high boots are produced in a tonal leather design and set upon a chunky rubber sole with a low block heel.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s lug sole knee-high boots while out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The skincare entrepreneur has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.