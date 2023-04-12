Lori Harvey Upgrades Athleisure Style With Pullover Sweatshirt, Prada Bucket Hat & Knee-High Lug Sole Boots

Lori Harvey returned to her cozy street style after enjoying a romantic tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos with her boyfriend Damson Idris.
On Tuesday, the SKN by LH creator was spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles. Harvey looked cool and casual for the outing, sporting a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and oversized billowing sleeves.
Harvey teamed her top with fitted Wolford leggings. The model complemented her attire with Celine cat-eye sunglasses, thin hoop earrings and a half moon bag by The Row. She covered her short tresses with a black Prada bucket hat and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.
Giving her outfit a slick finish, Harvey slipped into a pair of knee-high leather boots by Rick Owens. Displaying Rick Owens’ edgy aesthetic, these knee-high boots are produced in a tonal leather design and set upon a chunky rubber sole with a low block heel.
Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.
Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The skincare entrepreneur has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.
Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.