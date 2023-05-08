Lori Harvey Delivers Comfy-Chic Style in Padded Chanel Thong Sandals

It might be spring, but Lori Harvey is gearing up for the summer season. The model and skincare entrepreneur served warm-weather style while out in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Harvey looked cool and comfortable during the outing. The SKN by LH founder’s casual attire included a white sleeveless Tokyo muscle tank top from Cotton Citizen. She tucked the lightweight piece into a pair of gray barrel-leg cargo trousers by Loewe.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Giving the look a chic touch, Harvey accessorized with a silver chain, a watch and Chanel’s Pythone Pochette bag. The GymShark ambassador’s blunt-cut bob was parted in the middle and styled in soft waves. As for makeup, Harvey opted for a neutral glam with a glossy lip.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Completing Harvey’s wardrobe were Chanel’s thong sandals. Crafted in black and white padded lambskin leather, the slip-on silhouette sits in between the toes and has a square outsole with Chanel’s signature CC logo on the top strap.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s Chanel Pool Thong Lamskin Sandals while out in Los Angeles on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Thong sandals are ideal for warm days and hangouts. Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. The style can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Harvey has an incomparable style. She has a chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. The socialite has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.