Lori Harvey Gives Business-Chic Style a Sporty Upgrade With Blazer, Split-Hem Jeans & Silver Metallic Chanel Sneakers

Lori Harvey gave a business-chic ensemble a sporty upgrade while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The model and skincare entrepreneur returned to her sartorial street style after making an appearance at Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella.

Harvey stepped out in classic closet staples for the daytime outing. The SKN by LH founder donned a grey single-breasted blazer by Maison Margiela. She teamed the overcoat with a white cropped tank top by Loewe that was tucked into light-wash Good American Good Boy split-hem jeans.

Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on April 18, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Sticking to a casual vibe, Harvey slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face no makeup look. The GymShark accessorized with a 47′ New York Yankees hat and diamond stud earrings. She carried her essentials in a Hermés Kelly 20 mini Sellier handbag.

Completing Harvey’s outfit were the Chanel Cruise sneakers in light gray and silver from the luxury label’s 2023 collection. The Chanel Cruise sneakers offer a casual style with a low-top fit and 0.4-inch heel.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The media personality has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

