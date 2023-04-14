Lori Harvey Gives Business Style a Sporty Upgrade With Baseball Cap, Denim Jeans & Stiletto Pumps

Lori Harvey put a sporty spin on business-chic style during her latest outing. The model was spotted out in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday.

Harvey was dressed in classic closet staples for the day out. The SKN by LH founder wore a YSL double-breasted wood tuxedo jacket with a simple white top underneath. Harvey complemented both pieces with black Balenciaga straight-leg jeans.

Lori Harvey out in West Hollywood, Calif. on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Lori Harvey out in West Hollywood, Calif. on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

The 26-year-old socialite accessorized her outfit with a YSL New Era fleece cap, Celine cat-eye sunglasses and a black Hermés Kelly mini handbag. Harvey slicked her hair back into a bun and added diamond stud earrings.

Finishing the GymShark ambassador’s ensemble was YSL’s Instinct satin pumps. Lined and soled in leather, the pumps are made from smooth black satin and have elegant pointed toes and a 4-inch heel.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s YSL Instinct Satin Pumps. CREDIT: GC Images

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Lori Harvey out in West Hollywood, Calif. on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The skincare entrepreneur has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.