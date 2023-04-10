Lori Harvey Brings Romantic & Sheer Details to Resortwear in Casablanca Cutout Dress With Sandals on Yacht

Lori Harvey has been enjoying her romantic tropical vacation with her boyfriend Damson Idris. The model and skincare entrepreneur documented the sunny getaway through a series of posts on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Harvey uploaded a video on Instagram Stories which sees her standing on a yacht with a drink in hand as she sails a beautiful blue sea. For the outing, the SKN by LH founder donned a cutout thigh-high slit maxi dress by Casablanca. The dress featured circle cutouts on the neckline and a daring, thigh-high slit.

Lori Harvey via Instagram Stories on April 8, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Lori Harvey via Instagram Stories on April 8, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Harvey covered her wet blunt cut bob with a straw cowboy hat that featured a gemstone at the front. The media personality continued to accessorize her outfit with clear tinted sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings and a dainty cross necklace.

Related Zaya Wade Serves Edgy Style in Sheer Top, Miniskirt & Shiny Loafers Hilary Duff & Family Pose With Easter Bunny at The Grove in Florals & Spring Colors Tracee Ellis Ross Lounges in Floral Cutout Bikini in the Pool

On Sunday, Harvey celebrated the Easter holiday poolside. The GymShark ambassador posed in a black one-piece bikini. The swimsuit was decorated with stud accents near the bustline. Adding a dose of glam to the look, Harvey styled the bathing suit with a bevy of bangle bracelets, black shades and her straw cowboy hat.

Though her footwear was not visible in the snapshots, other photos show that she tied her outfit together with sandals.

Lori Harvey via Instagram Stories on April 9, 2023.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.