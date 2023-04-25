Lori Harvey Amps Up Pinstripe Trousers With Cropped Shearling Coat & Amina Muaddi Clear Heel Boots

Lori Harvey took her street style to a new level during her latest outing The skincare entrepreneur was spotted arriving at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.

Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh gave Instagram a closer look at the model’s outfit through a Reel video on Monday. Set to Uncle Kizzy’s “Fade,” the quick clip sees Harvey looking uber-chic while strutting through a parking garage.

For the date night, Harvey donned Sira Pop’s Shearling Scarf Bolero from the brand’s fall 2023 collection. The SKN by LH founder completed the cropped jacket with Samaria Leah’s SL sea salt tank and Balenciaga’s split hem pinstriped trousers.

To give her outfit the moment it deserved, Harvey simply accessorized it with a Bottega Veneta mini pouch. As for glam, the media personality went with green eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Harvey’s ensemble was Amina Muaddi’s Pernille Half-Glass Ankle Boots. Made in Italy, the boots are crafted in lamb leather and feature sharp toes, a narrow shaft and a transparent wedge heel.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. She has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

