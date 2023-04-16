Lori Harvey Gets Sleek in Cutout Dress & Flared Camouflage Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Lori Harvey brought a sleek style to Revolve Festival 2023. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Harvey arrived at the event in Thermal, Calif., on Saturday, wearing a knit cream midi dress. The sleeveless piece featured ribbed trim across paneling that formed a keyhole cutout, side cutout and slit asymmetric skirt.

Lori Harvey attends the 2023 Revolve Festival in Thermal, Calif on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

Harvey opted to finish her outfit with a thin gold body chain and matching hand ring, as well as ridged gold metal post earrings, thin black sunglasses and a smooth black leather shoulder bag.

When it came to footwear, Harvey laced into a pair of thick platform boots to give her outfit a sporty finish. The SKN By Lori Harvey founder’s style featured rubbery uppers covered in a gray, brown and green camouflage print, complete with rounded toes and black laces. A set of stacked exaggerated soles with a flared silhouette and ridged outsoles finished the set with a height-boosting, utilitarian base.

A closer look at Harvey’s boots. CREDIT: Steven Simione/Getty Images

The Revolve Festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Sponsored by online retailer Revolve, the sixth annual party will partner with brands including Supergoop, Touchland, Quay and LaCroix, with cocktails by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests, including Lori Harvey, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Olivia Culpo and more.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

PHOTOS: Discover stars at Revolve Festival on day 2 of Coachella 2023 in the gallery.