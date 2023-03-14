Lori Harvey Goes for Gold in Dramatic Hooded Blazer & Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Lori Harvey made a gilded statement at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

The model wore a gold metallic Stephane Rolland blazer that featured a voluminous hood and a waist belt with an oversized cream clasp. She paired the shining jacket with cream wide-legged pants. The radiant look is from the designer’s spring 2022 Couture collection.

Lori Harvey attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Harvey accessorized the look with three diamond rings, a pair of studs and a sparkling lariat necklace that featured an emerald gemstone. She styled her dark brown hair into a cornrows style which complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Her beauty look was created by hairstylist Ray Christopher and makeup artist Diana Shin.

Unfortunately, the model’s footwear was hidden underneath floor-length pant legs. However, she likely completed the look with a pair of platform sandals to elevate her look. The model’s vast shoe closet is filled with heeled styles from top labels like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Saint Laurent.

Harvey was dressed by Elly Karamoh who can also be credited for the chocolate crop top and invisible 6-inch heels she wore for Valentino’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show last week. The stylist also works with other stars like Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Harvey’s father, Steve Harvey.

The annual Oscars celebrate film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

PHOTOS: Vanity Fair Oscar Party: All the Red Carpet Looks & Photos