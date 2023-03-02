Lori Harvey Springs Forward in Plunging Minidress With Cylinder Heels at Off-White’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Lori Harvey stepped out in spring style for Off-White’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week today. The model and skincare entrepreneur joined a star-studded front row, which included Tessa Thompson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Ciara and Jared Leto.

The SKN by LH founder wore a blue and white printed minidress. The piece featured thick, knit lapels and cuffs. The garment also had a plunging neckline, side slant pockets and a fitted skirt with zipper detailing at the center.

(L-R) Lori Harvey, Jodie Tuner-Smith, and Tessa Thompson attend Off-White’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Harvey simply accessorized with dark shades. She styled her hair in a chic updo and finished off her look with soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the media personality completed her wardrobe with white mules. The silhouette featured a square outsole and chunky cylinder heels.

A closer look at Lori Harvey’s mules at the Off-White Paris Fashion Week runway show on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

(L-R) Ciara, Lori Harvey, Jodie Tuner-Smith, Tessa Thompson, and Jared Leto attend Off-White’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: Swan Gallet for WWD

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

