Lori Harvey Brings Visible Lingerie Trend in Blue Lace Bra & Matching Pumps to Tory Burch’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Lori Harvey attended Tory Burch’s fall 2023 show yesterday in New York. The stylish social media star stepped out in full Tory Burch garb and bright blue heels.

Harvey’s ensemble was composed of sheer pieces with varying shades of blue. The socialite wore a sheer tan long-sleeve that gave way to a blue bra, embracing the visible lingerie trend. On bottom, Harvey styled a deep blue high-waisted maxi skirt featuring a black sheer gauzy portion that transitioned from the opaque upper half.

Lori Harvey attends the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tory Burch

As for accessories, Harvey toted a shiny black mini bag with gold studded detailing and a chain strap which she wore with multicolored earrings.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Harvey wore a pair of teal-blue pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the model a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Harvey included.

A closer look at Harvey’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tory Burch

Harvey has an incomparable style and a confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has a chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

