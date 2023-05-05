Lori Harvey Serves Sporty Style In GymShark Leggings & Nike Sneakers With Hailey Bieber For Pilates Class

Lori Harvey served sleek sporty style while out with Hailey Bieber on Thursday. The duo was spotted making their way to a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif.

Harvey looked cool and casual for the workout session. The SKN by LH founder made a case for cozy street style, wearing a white cropped crewneck sweatshirt with GymShark leggings.

(L-R) Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey out in West Hollywood, Calif., on May 4, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Lori Harvey out in West Hollywood, Calif., on May 4, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Harvey accessorized with small chunky hoop earrings, dark cate-eye Celine sunglasses and a black shoulder bag. She slicked her hair back into a bun and opted for a fresh face no makeup look.

Hailey Bieber was also casually dressed for the workout class. The supermodel donned an oversized black zip-up hoodie with tiny biker shorts and white New Balance sneakers.

Related Hailey Bieber Brings Back Convertible Zip-Off Pants Trend in Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Takes Swings in Adidas Golf Top & Travis Matthew Ringer Golf Shoes Lori Harvey Elevates Motorcross Style in Low-Rise Levi's Jeans & The Attico Cheope Pumps For Nobu Dinner Date With Boyfriend Damson Idris

(L-R) Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber out in West Hollywood, Calif., on May 4, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Rounding out Harvey’s look was a pair of white sneakers. The classic style included orange detailing around at the front with a thick outsole and pull tab at the back.

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Lori Harvey out in West Hollywood, Calif., on May 4, 2023. CREDIT: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. She has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. The skincare entrepreneur has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

PHOTOS: See Lori Harvey’s Standout Street Style Moments.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.