Lori Harvey Shimmers in Yellow Cutout Dress & Clear Mules at Miss Circle Flagship Store Opening

Lori Harvey put on a daring display during her latest NYFW event.

The skincare brand founder hit the Miss Circle New York flagship store opening on Monday night. The event celebrated the Soho store’s opening and showcased the brand’s new line during New York Fashion Week.

To the soiree, Harvey wore a sparkly pale yellow jersey dress from Miss Circle. The dress is available for $169 and features long sleeves, a slit up the right leg and cutouts in the bodice. Harvey added small stud earrings but otherwise, let the dress take center stage.

Harvey attends the CLD Miss Circle NYFW Flagship Store Opening on Feb. 13 in NYC. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miss Circle (@MissCircle_NewYork)

For her footwear, Harvey added clear mules. Her heeled sandals featured an open toe with a thick transparent PVC brand across the toes as well as a pointed footbed.

A closer look at Harvey’s shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miss Circle (@MissCircle_NewYork)

Harvey has an incomparable style and a confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has a chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey attends the CLD Miss Circle NYFW Flagship Store Opening on Feb. 13 in NYC. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miss Circle (@MissCircle_NewYork)

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

