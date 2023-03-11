Lori Harvey Shimmers in Blue Metallic Dress & Saint Laurent Snakeskin Sandals at Hennessy XO x Kim Jones Dinner Party

Lori Harvey is continuing her fashionable reign while attending the Hennessy X.O star-studded dinner with Dior Men & Fendi artistic director Kim Jones in NYC on Friday night. Earlier this year, the cognac company and Jones announced their collaboration, where he crafted a limited edition cognac collection and signature sneaker that will be revealed later this month.

Lori Harvey attends as Hennessy X.O & Kim Jones celebrate the launch of their new collaboration at Aman New York on March 10, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Hennessy X.O

To celebrate the night, Harvey donned an unreleased number from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. She looked to her longtime stylist and friend, Elly Karamoh, to shine bright at the event. They decided on a blue metallic dress complete with a high neckline, pronounced sleeves that surpassed her fingers, and a form-fitting bodice. Harvey and the New York designer have worked together previously and it is a match made in heaven as the brand’s ultra-sexy vibes align with Harvey’s style aesthetic.

Hairstylist Ro Morgan selected an edgy blunt bob style while makeup artist Nadia Tayeh played into sharp edges around Harvey’s eyes. Altogether, the glam team delivered an ultra-chic aesthetic.

Saint Laurent Snakeskin Leather Sandals CREDIT: saksfifthavenue.com

When it came to footwear, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey strapped on a pair of Saint Laurent Snakeskin Leather Sandals, retailing at $1,495. Set on a pointed open toe and a 3.75-inch stiletto heel, the style features an Ayers-snakeskin leather upper and a crystal-embellished lip accent at the toe.

Jeremy Pope, Lori Harvey, Prabal Gurung and Precious Lee attend as Hennessy X.O & Kim Jones celebrate the launch of their new collaboration at Aman New York on March 10, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Hennessy X.O

Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals, and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing. The IMG model’s closet is filled with pieces from designer labels like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin.

Jeremy Pope, Precious Lee, Prabal Gurung, and Natasha Lyonne were also in attendance at the event.

