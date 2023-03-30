Lori Harvey Gets Sleek in Fitted Top With GymShark Leggings & Slides

Lori Harvey showed off her athleisure style on her Instagram Stories. On Wednesday, the model and skincare entrepreneur uploaded a post-Pilates workout photo.

The mirror selfie sees Harvey posing in sleek all-black attire. The SKN by LH founder’s looked included a form-fitting long-sleeve top. The lightweight separate had a round neckline and thumb holes. She complemented the top with black GymShark leggings.

Lori Harvey via Instagram Stories on March 29, 2023.

Giving the look a sporty-chic touch, the 26-year-old socialite she covered her straight blunt cut bob with a black hat that featured the word “Wellness” at the center and carried a white quilted shoulder bag.

A quick video clip showed that Harvey completed her look with a pair of beige slides. The silhouette seemingly included a thick strap across the toe and a round toe.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The slippers are an essential shoe style for the spring and summer seasons. The slip-on style has been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Lori Harvey attends the 2023 Essence Wellness House at The Carlyle on March 26, 2023, in Atlanta. CREDIT: Getty Images for ESSENCE

Harvey has a sartorial sense of fashion that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

