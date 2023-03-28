Lori Harvey Slips on Velcro Slides & GymShark Leggings for Pilates Workout

Lori Harvey gave her workout wardrobe a cozy finish in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the SKN by LH founder uploaded a post-workout mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories.

The new photo sees the model and skincare entrepreneur posing next to pilates equipment. Harvey wore a short-sleeve charcoal T-shirt with sleek black high-waist GymShark leggings. As for accessories, she covered her blunt-cut bob with a black hat that featured the word “Wellness” at the center. She carried a black shoulder bag and rounded out the look with minimal makeup.

Lori Harvey via Instagram Stories on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram Stories

When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped into a black and white striped tube socks and gray velcro slides. The silhouette featured a wide strap across the instep and a round toe.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The slippers are an essential shoe style for the spring and summer seasons. The slip-on style has been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

